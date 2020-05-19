Pin 0 Shares

Netflix has revealed the latest trailer and news of a new podcast for Space Force, the new Steve Carell-led comedy series heading to the streamer soon.

In Space Force, a decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance. From co-creators Carell and Greg Daniels (The Office), Space Force is a new kind of workplace comedy, where the stakes are sky high and the ambitions even higher. John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz also star, alongside co-stars Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow and Don Lake.

The podcast is described as follows: Space is hard, but this podcast makes it look easy. Join host and star Jimmy O. Yang as he welcomes the cast and crew behind the new Netflix series Space Force for a 10-part podcast exploring the stories behind the show. New episodes Mondays and Thursdays each week, with guests like Steve Carell, Greg Daniels, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers and many more. Each season Inside Joke goes behind the scenes with the cast and crew of your favorite Netflix comedy series, presented by Netflix Is A Joke.

Check out the podcast at the end of the link and the trailer below. Space Force debuts on Netflix on 29th May.