Dazzler Media has details for the home release of The Fanatic, the John Travolta-led movie directed by Fred Durst. This is the UK release details which comes with a brand new trailer.

Screen legend John Travolta (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Pulp Fiction) stars as Moose, a celebrity obsessed fan who feels slighted by his favourite movie star at an autograph convention. He quickly embarks on an unhinged quest to get a response, leading to a home invasion and a very long night that changes both men irreparably.

Written and directed by Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst (The Education of Charlie Banks) and co-starring Devon Sawa (Final Destination) and Ana Golja (Degrassi: Next Class), The Fanatic lands on digital download from 8th June and on DVD from 6th July.

Here’s that new trailer.