Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has revealed the home release details for Greed, the Michael Winterbottom-directed Steve Coogan starring comedy satire which we absolutely loved. The movie will come to download from 15th June and then he physical formats from 29th June.

The film stars Coogan (24 Hour Party People, TV’s The Trip) alongside Isla Fisher (The Great Gatsby), David Mitchell (TV’s Peep Show, Upstart Crow), Asa Butterfield (TV’s Sex Education) and Shirley Henderson (T2 Trainspotting).

Greed is the scandalous story of self-made British billionaire, Sir Richard McCreadie (Coogan), whose retail empire is in crisis. For 30 years he has ruled the world of retail fashion, but after a damaging public government investigation, his image is tarnished. To save his reputation, he decides to bounce back with a highly publicised and extravagant party celebrating his 60th birthday on the Greek island of Mykonos. A satire on the grotesque inequality of wealth in the fashion industry, Greed sees McCreadie’s rise and fall through the eyes of his biographer, Nick (Mitchell).

The only listed bonus features are deleted scenes and a behind the scenes vignette. Here’s the box art.