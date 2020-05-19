Pin 4 Shares

Netflix has provided us with a first look at the upcoming comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga which stars Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams and directed by Wedding Crashers helmer David Dobkin. The film comes to the streamer next mnth and this is our very first look at footage from the movie courtesy of a hilarious music video named Volcano Man. This is excellent.

When aspiring musicians Lars and Sigrit are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for.

Eurovision SOng Contest comes to Netflix on 26th June. Take a look at this.