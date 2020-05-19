Pin 2 Shares

Back To The Future is 35 years old this year and there has already been some cool stuff happening all over the world, including a wonderful lockdown reunion courtesy of Josh Gad as part of his Reunited Apart web series and now the folks over at Playmobil have released a superb BTTF set featuring Marty, Doc Brown and the wonderful Delorean from the original 1985 movie. The Back To The Future Playmobil set is already available in some territories, according to the firm’s official website.

Back To The Future exploded into cinemas in the summer of 1985 and was an immediate hit with the film grossing $11 million in its opening weekend – not bad for a little movie costing a reported $19 million to make. Since then it has grossed over $380 million and is beloved by fans all over the world – even to this very day.

The sci-fi movie from director Robert Zemeckis revolves around a 17-year-old kid named Marty (played by Michael J. Fox) who accidentally transports himself back in time to 1955 after a tragic accident involving his friend, Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd). There, he gets involved in all sorts, including some risque encounters with his mother and father – a run of events that threatens his future existence. He must team with the 1955 version of ‘Doc’ to help him go Back To The Future while, at the same time, not interfere with the past.

The movie spawned two successful sequels – one set in the future and another in the old west.

The Back To The Future Playmobil looks like it is retailing for around £50 in most outlets and is on sale now. The official 35th birthday for the original Back To The Future movie is 3rd July. Here are a couple more pics from this sure to be popular 64 piece toy set.