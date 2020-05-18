Pin 0 Shares

The trailer for Tommaso, a new film from cult filmmaker Abel Ferrar and starring Willem Dafoe has landed online. The movie is the latest teaming of the two who have previously worked on the likes of Pasolini in 2014 and the upcoming Siberia, which screened at the Berlin Film Festival back in February.

Here’s the synopsis for Tommaso.

Willem Dafoe is an American artist living in Rome with his family, played by Abel Ferrara’s real-life wife and daughter. Their tumultuous relationship is set against his day to day life as a teacher, ex-pat, and recovering addict.

Tommaso was shown in the Special Screenings section at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. The film is now starting to get released and will land on digital formats in North America from 5th June. No news on a UK release as yet.

Here’s the trailer.