A trailer has arrived for he upcoming digital release American Woman which comes to some territories next month.

Here’s the brief synopsis:

Inspired by the headline-dominating kidnapping of heiress Patty Hearst in 1974, this atmospheric drama is a fictionalized re-imagining of her time in hiding, from the perspective of Jenny, a political activist assigned to take care of her.

AMongst the cast of the film is Hong Chau (Downsizing, Inherent Vice), Sarah Gadon (Alias Grace, Maps To The Stars), John Gallagher Jr. (The Miseducation of Cameron Post, The Newsroom), Lola Kirke (Mozart In The Jungle, Gemini), David Cubitt (Siren, Shut In), and Ellen Burstyn (Requiem For A Dream, The Exorcist).

The film written and directed by Semi Chellas (Mad Men, Ophelia). Release wise, the film will make its debut Canadian territories (digitally) on 30th June after playing late-2019 film festivals.

Watch the trailer below.