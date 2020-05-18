Pin 1 Shares

Ryan Gosling is reportedly set to head back into space for a new astronaut movie to be directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Variety reports the news of the project which Lord and Miller have just boarded. The planned feature is an adaptation of an Andy Weir novel – you know, the guy who wrote the source material for the brilliant The Martian from Ridley Scott.

The movie is currently being referred to as Project Hail Mary, and we previously reported on Goslings addition at the end of this link. The project has been snapped up by MGM with Ryan Gosling set to both star and produce along with Ken Kao. The story reportedly revolves around a lone astronaut in space who is the only person who can save Earth.

Not much else is known as yet as the novel on which the film is based isn’t due on shelves until the spring of 2021 – just under a year away.

We’ll bring you more news as it comes in. More on the story at Variety at the end of the link above.