Twentieth Century Studios has dropped a bunch of new images from The big screen version of the stage production Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Jamie New is 16 and doesn’t quite fit in — instead of pursuing a “real” career he dreams of becoming a drag queen. Uncertain about his future, Jamie knows one thing for sure: he is going to be a sensation. Supported by his loving mom and his amazing friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

Everybody’s Talking about Jamie stars newcomer Max Harwood, Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Sam Bottomley, with Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant. The stage production’s director, Jonathan Butterell, makes his feature-film debut as director, with screenplay and lyrics by Tom MacRae, songs by Dan Gillespie Sells and a score composed by Sells and Anne Dudley. Mark Herbert, Peter Carlton and Arnon Milchan are producing, with Peter Balm, Niall Shamma, Jes Wilkins, Daniel Battsek, Ollie Madden, Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer and Natalie Lehmann serving as executive producers.

The film opens in cinemas on October 21, 2020. Check out the new images above and below.