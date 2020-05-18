Pin 0 Shares

Netflix has released the very first trailer for Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods which was reportedly set to debut at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The movie will arrive on the streaming platform next month and looks absolutely superb.

The film tells the story of four African-American Vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul’s concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War.

The film will land on Netflix on 12th June. Here’s the trailer.