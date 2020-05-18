Pin 1 Shares

British filmmaker Danny Boyle (Yesterday, Trainspotting) will direct Michael B. Jordan in a new movie set-up over at Warner Bros. The film in question is titled Methuselah and is undergoing a new rewrite by Simon Beaufoy who teamed with Boyle on two of his most recent big-hitters, the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire and 127 Hours.

Variety report the news of the huge-scale project which will see Boyle and Jordan work together for the first time. The outlet says that the film will be inspired by the Biblical figure who lived to be 969 years old, with a focus on his survival skills – but Boyle and Beaufoy will give it a new spin. Jordan will also produce the movie.

The most recent draft of the screenplay was written by Tony Gilroy.

More news as it comes in.