Is it nearly 30 years since Demolition Man came out? This minor classic took the Rambo-esque antics of Sylvester Stallone and put them in a blender with Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World. The result is a genuine Hollywood oddity.

Stallone is used to revisiting old characters like Rocky and Rambo. But when he recently revealed a Demolition Man 2 was in development, it came as a surprise. With the planet on lockdown and the movie’s themes more relevant than ever, it’s time to think about what we might expect from the further – and expletive-laden! – adventures of Sgt John Spartan…

Another wacky future

The original film is set in 2032. Not that far away now, but certainly a way off from 1993. Spartan and his nemesis Simon Phoenix hailed from 1996 before being put on ice and revived in the future.

There they found the new metropolis of San Angeles with its crime-free streets, swears-free culture, and hands-free sex… social distancing was well in place here it seems! Demolition Man took political correctness and blew it up to mind-boggling proportions. These things are still ripe for a swipe in a sci-fi satire.

However, in the past 3 decades, we’ve seen factors like social media and ultra-connectivity come into play. Virtual assistants and reality TV stars are the norm in 2020. What would Spartan make of these? Maybe the muscle-bound purveyor of no-nonsense could be frozen once again, waking up in another high concept future. Like San Angeles only bigger, better, and above all blander…!

Sandra Bullock as Lenina Huxley

A year before she hopped aboard that bus with Keanu Reeves and became a household name in Speed, Sandra Bullock played the role of Lenina Huxley. Named after the central character in Brave New World, she was the freshly-scrubbed and somewhat naive face of the San Andreas police force.

Stallone is certainly happy to go back over old ground with his aging heroes. Bullock, on the other hand, maybe game to return, but her experience with sequels has been less than stellar. Speed 2 was a legendary misfire and Miss Congeniality 2 proved a let down with critics. Who knows, if Demolition Man 2 is as sharp and witty as before it may win her over.

It would also be great to see a movie comeback where the original actress was taking part. Blade Runner 2049 relegated Sean Young and Top Gun: Maverick dispenses entirely with Kelly McGillis. Huxley must surely be on hand to stop bullet-spewing beefcake Spartan getting himself killed…!

Daniel Waters back in the writer’s chair

Demolition Man is a surprisingly effective satire. Though it didn’t start out that way. According to co-writer Daniel Waters, the story (by Peter M. Lenkov and Robert Reneau) was light on laughs till he got involved. “This was definitely a rewrite job. It was kind of a regular action movie” he told Vulture earlier this year. “I basically pitched them the full Sleeper version.”

If it wasn’t for Waters, we wouldn’t have the most talked-about part of the picture – the future toilet and its notorious “three seashells” design. He never explained exactly how it worked… and let’s face it, do we really wanna know? Though apparently that hasn’t stopped people approaching him with their own icky ideas.

Batman Returns (1992) is just one of the exciting Waters he worked on, adding a pitch-black dimension to classic characters such as The Penguin. How great would it be to see his take on where Spartan and co go next…?

More shameless product placement

The movie business has never shied away from a good tie-in. And San Angeles had a doozy in the shape of Taco Bell. Much to the company’s delight no doubt, it was included in Demolition Man as the world’s sole restaurant chain. Pizza Hut received the honour for the European cut as it was more recognizable.

Brands have never been bigger, or more aggressive. So there’s fertile ground for a company like Windows or Facebook to take the top spot from Taco Bell. Ever eaten a Bill Gates burger or Zuckerberg fries…? Mmm, franchisey!

Wesley Snipes as Simon Phoenix

Every action hero needs a “good” villain and that role was stuffed to capacity by Wesley Snipes. As the attention-seeking and brutal Simon Phoenix, he gave Stallone more than a run for his money. Of course, he met his end by the time credits rolled, but that doesn’t mean to say he couldn’t come back.

Cloning has been talked about, but we’re sure Waters could devise something original and outrageous so that Phoenix could rise from the ashes. Or the icy fragments he wound up as at least. With Snipes’ profile boosted through his involvement in Dolemite Is My Name and Coming 2 America (both alongside Eddie Murphy), he may want to give this underrated character another shot at world domination.

The cast of Demolition Man is fascinating enough to make a large scale reunion a tempting prospect. Denis Leary could reprise his part as freedom fighter Edgar Friendly. Jack Black had a minor role – watching him and Leary together could be worth the ticket price alone.

However it happens, it looks fairly likely Demolition Man 2 will hit the screen. It pales into insignificance next to current world events of course. But when the dust settles, John Spartan may just be ready to roll into town and take out the (surprisingly spotless) trash a second time…