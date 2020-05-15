Pin 3 Shares

A prequel/ spin-off from the Mad Max series is reportedly on the way from celebrated filmmaker George Miller. News reaches us today that the film will focus upon the character of Furiosa, played by Charlize Theron, in the new movie which is expected to be a prequel. Theron sadly is not expected to reprise the role for the prequel.

Miller spoke with The New York Times about casting the role in the future and was asked if Theron would return.

“For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-ageing on Charlize, but I don’t think we’re nearly there yet,” he said.

“Despite the valiant attempts on The Irishman, I think there’s still an uncanny valley. Everyone is on the verge of solving it, particular Japanese video game designers, but there’s still a pretty wide valley, I believe,” he added.

The news of the spin-off comes on the five year anniversary of Mad Max: Fury Road, Miller’s classic 2015 movie widely considered to be one of the best action movies of the decade.

Miller has to finish work on his next film with Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, Three Thousand Years Of Longing, which was halted as the coronavirus pandemic hit. Once he’s finished on that he will turn his focus to the Furiosa movie.

More as we get it.