Here’s some news that we weren’t expecting to wake up to today. Call Me By Your Name and the Suspiria remake director Luca Guadagnino is set to direct a new version of Scarface, so reports Variety.

Joel and Ethan Coen have written the latest draft of the screenplay with previous versions penned by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Jonathan Herman, and Paul Attanasio. It isn’t known as to whether Guadagnino will rewrite the whole thing or go with a current version, but the project is his to develop over at Universal, says the trade.

There have been a couple of movies made of the source material – the novel written by Armitage Trail in 1929 and published in 1930 – one in 1932 and another, perhaps the most famous, starring Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer in 1983.

The new movie will be set in Los Angeles and will see an immigrant’s rise from street criminal to the top of an organised crime chain.

More as it comes in.