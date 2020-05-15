Pin 0 Shares

While it certainly wasn’t the best in the franchise and while it certainly didn’t set the box-office on fire, there’s a lot to like in Terminator: Dark Fate. I only caught it recently on the home formats and rather enjoyed it – it’s certainly in the top three in the series and the following video will show just how much work went into the stunning set pieces contained within.

Universal Production Partners, based in the Czech Republic, has released a before and after VFX real showing off the impressive work they did on the movie. It’s a short, very cool video that deserves your attention.

More than two decades have passed since Sarah Connor prevented Judgment Day, changed the future, and re-wrote the fate of the human race. Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes) is living a simple life in Mexico City with her brother (Diego Boneta) and father when a highly advanced and deadly new Terminator – a Rev-9 (Gabriel Luna) – travels back through time to hunt and kill her. Dani’s survival depends on her joining forces with two warriors: Grace (Mackenzie Davis), an enhanced super-soldier from the future, and a battle-hardened Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton). As the Rev-9 ruthlessly destroys everything and everyone in its path on the hunt for Dani, the three are led to a T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) from Sarah’s past that may be their last best hope.

UPP has also worked on the likes of Gemini Man, Skyscraper, Blade Runner 2049 and many huge movies over the years. Their work is outstanding.

Watch the video below.