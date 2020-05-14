Pin 4 Shares

Netflix has unleashed the final trailer for White Lines, its upcoming original series which lands this Friday. The new ten-parter stars Laura Haddock (Guardians of the Galaxy, Transformers: The Last Knight), Marta Milans (Shazam, The Pier), Juan Diego Botto (Good Behavior), Nuno Lopes (Saint George, Lines of Wellington), Daniel Mays (Line of Duty, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Laurence Fox (Victoria, Lewis) and Angela Griffin (Turn Up Charlie, The Detail).

When the body of a legendary Manchester DJ is discovered twenty years after his mysterious disappearance from Ibiza, his sister returns to the beautiful Spanish island to find out what happened. Her investigation will lead her through a thrilling world of dance clubs, lies and cover-ups, forcing her to confront the darker sides of her own character in a place where people live life on the edge.

You can catch White Lines on Netflix from 15th May. Here’s the new trailer.