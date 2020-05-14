Pin 0 Shares

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for its upcoming four-part docu-series from filmmaker Lisa Bryant and executive producer Joe Berlinger, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich. This one is headed to the streamer at the end of the month.

Leading up to his 2019 arrest, mysterious tycoon Jeffrey Epstein was accused of abusing women and underage girls for decades, assembling a network of enablers to help carry out and cover up his crimes. Epstein came from humble beginnings yet managed to lie and manipulate his way to the top of the financial world. He eventually gained tremendous wealth and power while running an international sex trafficking ring. The serial sex abuser made a secret plea deal with the government in 2008 avoiding a potential life sentence and continued to abuse women. With their frightening firsthand accounts, Epstein’s accusers are the leading voices in director Lisa Bryant’s four-part docuseries. By revealing their emotional scars, some for the very first time, the sisterhood of survivors intend to stop predators — and the American justice system — from silencing the next generation.

The series will land in its entirety on 27th May. Here’s the trailer.