Here’s the brand new trailer for an upcoming film starring Russell Crowe called Unhinged which the distributors have said will be the first major movie to be released in U.S. cinemas when they reopen on 1st July. Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson, and Austin P. McKenzie round out the cast.

The press release states that the psychological thriller will be the first new film to open in America’s movie theaters in accordance with state public health department safety guidelines on July 1.

Here’s the official synopsis.

Unhinged is a timely psychological thriller that explores the fragile balance of a society pushed to the edge, taking something we’ve all experienced- road rage – to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion. Rachel (Caren Pistorius) is running late to work when she has an altercation at a traffic light with a stranger (Crowe) whose life has left him feeling powerless and invisible. Soon, Rachel finds herself and everyone she loves the target of a man who decides to make one last mark upon the world by teaching her a series of deadly lessons. What follows is a dangerous game of cat and mouse that proves you never know just how close you are to someone who is about to become unhinged.

No news on international release dates but here’s that new trailer for your viewing pleasure.