Legendary rock group Mötley Crüe are set to host their own watch party for their autobiographical film The Dirt this coming Friday. The band announced the news on Twitter, where the watch party will take place, earlier this week.

Based on the bestselling autobiography from Mötley Crüe, the film is an unflinching tale of success and excess as four misfits rise from the streets of Hollywood to the heights of international fame.

Watch #TheDirt with the Crüe & special guests on Netflix this Friday 5/15 at 4pm PST! Follow along with special commentary right here on Mötley Crüe’s twitter using the hashtag #stayhomesweethome Stream / Download The Dirt soundtrack – https://t.co/aJrZQpuXOs pic.twitter.com/FdCnUnbx6y — Mötley Crüe (@MotleyCrue) May 11, 2020

The watch party will see the band take part along with promised special guests. It kicks off at 4pm PST and 12am (midnight) BST.

The film stars Douglas Booth, Colson Baker, Daniel Webber, and Iwan Rheon. You can watch the trailer below.