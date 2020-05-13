Pin 0 Shares

Black Widow has reportedly been set a new release date. Digital Spy is reporting that the movie will arrive in cinemas in the UK on October 28th and the US slightly later on November 6th. This is not unusual for a film to open in the UK earlier that the US as it usually involves logistics around the films’ promotion.

The Scarlett Johansson-led Marvel movie was originally meant to arrive in cinemas in May but was pushed back due to cinemas closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller BLACK WIDOW, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle And Rachel Weisz are also amongst the cast of the film. More as it comes in.