Apple TV+ has debuted the trailer for their upcoming animated musical comedy series Central Park. The series, which is created, written and executive produced by Emmy Award-winner Loren Bouchard (“Bob’s Burgers”), alongside Grammy Award-winner Josh Gad (“Frozen”) and Emmy Award-winner Nora Smith (“Bob’s Burgers”) will come to the streamer on 29th May.

Central Park follows the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world’s most famous park, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long-suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos. The series voice cast includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, and Stanley Tucci.

You can check out the first trailer below.