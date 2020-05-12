Pin 2 Shares

Universal Pictures has announced no less from three upcoming watch parties starting this coming weekend. The movies are horror classic Halloween, true story space drama Apollo 13 and John Hughes’ The Breakfast Club.

Every Saturday, starting May 16th, audiences can watch a Universal Pictures film along with special guests and hosts for fans around the world to share reactions and discuss their favourite scenes together on Twitter.

We have the full details for the watch parties below.

In order to join, simply follow the hosts on Twitter, buy or rent the weekend’s movie at any retailer, and press play at exactly 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST! Follow and use the designated hashtag for each title to participate and discuss with friends and other excited fans.

All information and the relevant hashtags for each movie are below.

May 16th – Halloween hosted by Blumhouse with Director David Gordon Green, Jamie Lee Curtis and special guests

No one does horror quite like Blumhouse and Michael Myers. Join the production company that specializes in horror as they watch the return of Halloween alongside the film’s director David Gordon Green and special guests including: John Carpenter, Jason Blum, Judy Greer, James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle. Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago. Halloween is presented by Universal Pictures, Miramax, Blumhouse Productions and Trancas International Films. #HalloweenAtHome

May 23rd – Apollo 13 hosted by former NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly

A look at space with someone who has actually been! Join retired NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly, a veteran of four different space flights, as he watches his predecessors try to return back to Earth. Stranded 205,000 miles from Earth in a crippled spacecraft, astronauts Jim Lovell (Tom Hanks), Fred Haise (Bill Paxton) and Jack Swigert (Kevin Bacon) fight a desperate battle to survive. Meanwhile, at Mission Control, astronaut Ken Mattingly (Gary Sinise), flight director Gene Kranz (Ed Harris) and a heroic ground crew race against time – and the odds – to bring them home. #Apollo13AtHome

May 30th – The Breakfast Club hosted by Nerdist

Please report for Saturday detention at the library! Join Nerdist as they revisit the misfits of the John Hughes 80’s classic The Breakfast Club. They were five students with nothing in common, faced with spending a Saturday detention together in their high school library. At 7 a.m., they had nothing to say, but by 4 p.m. they had bared their souls to each other and become good friends. To the outside world they were simply the Jock, the Brain, the Criminal, the Princess and the Kook, but to each other, they would always be The Breakfast Club. #BreakfastClubAtHome