Netflix has dropped a teaser trailer for the small-screen version on Snowpiercer. The series is reportedly a reboot of the 2013 film’s continuity. The cult movie was directed by Parasite‘s Bong Joon-ho and will come to the online streamer soon in most territories. The series will air on TNT in the United States and Huanxi Media Group has it in China.

Amongst the cast are Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly are set to star alongside Mickey Sumner, Annalise Basso, Sasha Frolova, Alison Wright, Benjamin Haigh, Roberto Urbina, Katie McGuinness, Susan Park, Lena Hall, Sheila Vand, Sam Otto, Iddo Goldberg, and Jaylin Fletcher.

Here is the official synopsis:

Seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, all remaining life lives aboard the massive Snowpiercer. 1001 cars long, the Snowpiercer circles the globe endlessly, divided into classes, with the rich elites up front and impoverished “tailies” in the back. Snowpiercer tells the story of what happens when those who have been oppressed their whole lives decide to resist, rise up, and revolt.

Watch the teaser trailer below. The series comes to Netflix from 25th May.