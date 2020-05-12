Pin 0 Shares

Paramount Players has debuted a new trailer for an upcoming film titled Body Cam, starring Mary J. Blige. The film, which also has Nat Wolff, Anika Noni Rose, Theo Rossi and David Zayas amongst its cast, will come to digital from later this month and is being described as Get Out crossed with End Of Watch.

Here’s the official synopsis:

While investigating the bizarre murder of a fellow officer, veteran Renee Lomito (Mary J. Blige) discovers a mysterious figure in their body cam footage. Haunted by visions of the event, she suspects something supernatural is targeting the cops in her unit. Now, in a race against time to find the one person she thinks can stop these killings, Renee uncovers a sinister secret among the police force surrounding the shooting and cover up of an unarmed youth. Nat Wolff also stars in this intense action thriller.

Body Cam will roll out from 19th May in the United States but I can’t see any visibility of a release elsewhere as yet. We’ll keep you posted. Here’s the trailer.