Following his reunion of The Goonies, Josh Gad has brought back together the cast of one of the greatest films of the 1980s, if not all time, Back To The Future. In his Reunited Apart series, which has been created in coronavirus lockdown to raise funds for front line workers, Gad has been networking to get some of his heroes from some of his favourite movies back together again, and it is glorious. The Back To The Future reunion video sees Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson on screen together (virtually) once again and it can be viewed in the player below.

Gad was joined by further cast members, including Mary Steenburgen, who popped up as Doc Brown’s love interest in the third movie, as well as Elizabeth Shue who played the role of Marty Mcfly’s girlfriend in the series. Other participants included director Robert Zemeckis, write Bob Gale, Huey Lewis, who contributed songs to the movie, composer Alan Silvestri and even J.J. Abrams!

There was also a rendition of Huey Lewis and the News’ ‘The Power Of Love’ from the cast of the Back To The Future musical, which was playing in Manchester prior to the lockdown.

There are many wonderful anecdotes throughout the 27 minute video, including how studio executive Sidney Sheinberg reportedly tried to change the title from Back To The Future to ‘Spaceman From Pluto’ before producer Steven Spielberg held firm with the original title.

The Back To The Future reunion video is quite the watch as you may image. Watch it below.