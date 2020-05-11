Pin 0 Shares

The first season of Watchmen will come to the physical home formats on 1st June with 90 minutes of bonus material. The HBO series aired earlier this year to huge acclaim – it had 1.5 million viewers in its series premiere, becoming the second-highest rated HBO original series debut of the past three years, only behind Big Little Lies.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name, while attempting to break new ground of its own. Watchmen reunites Lindelof with Academy® and Emmy® Award-winning actress Regina King (The Leftovers, Southland, If Beale Street Could Talk) leading the cast as Angela Abar/Sister Night. The series also stars Emmy® Award winner Jean Smart (Legion, Dirty John), Don Johnson (Miami Vice), Tim Blake Nelson (O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Leaves of Grass), Hong Chau (Homecoming), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman), Andrew Howard (Bates Motel), Jacob Ming-Trent (Ray Donovan), Tom Mison (Sleepy Hollow), Sara Vickers (The Crown) and Dylan Schombing (Sharp Objects), with Academy Award® winner Louis Gossett Jr. (An Officer and a Gentleman), and Academy, Emmy® and Tony® Award winning actor Jeremy Irons (The Lion King, Reversal of Fortune).

Here are the expected bonus materials and a look behind the scenes.

EXCLUSIVE BLU-RAY/DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

Hooded Justice

The Colossal King – Adrian Veidt

ADDITIONAL SPECIAL FEATURES