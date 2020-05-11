Pin 0 Shares

Documentary feature The Booksellers has had a release date set. The film had its World Premiere at the New York Film Festival and was recently released in US cinemas by Greenwich Entertainment. The film is Directed and Edited by D.W.Young, Produced by Judith Mizrachy and Dan Wechsler, with Parker Posey serving as Executive Producer. Republic will release the film in the UK and Ireland in theatres 26th June (Coronavirus restrictions permitting) and on-demand 29th June.

D.W. Young’s elegant and absorbing documentary is a lively tour of New York’s book world, populated by an assortment of obsessives, intellects, eccentrics and dreamers, past and present: from the Park Avenue Armory’s annual Antiquarian Book Fair, where original editions can fetch hundreds of thousands of dollars; to the Strand and Argosy bookstores, still standing against all odds; to the beautifully crammed apartments of collectors and buyers. The film, executive produced by Parker Posey, features a range of commentators, including Fran Lebowitz, Susan Orlean, Gay Talese, and a community of dedicated book dealers and collectors who strongly believe in the wonder of the object and what it holds within.

