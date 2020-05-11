Pin 0 Shares

We’ve just heard that feature documentary Cunningham has been confirmed for a July home release. Dogwoof will release the movie on DVD and Bluray from 6th July. It is already available digitally.

Cunningham is the story of revolutionary and influential 20th-century choreographer Merce Cunningham. The film features amazing recreations of Merce’s dance sequences, shot around the globe with stunning backdrops and world-class dancers, and features archive footage with John Cage and Robert Rauschenberg.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Director Alla Kovgan, traces Merce’s artistic evolution over three decades of risk and discovery between 1944–1972, from early years as a struggling dancer in postwar New York to his emergence as one of the most visionary and influential choreographers in the world.

Misunderstood and rejected by the dance world of his time, Merce persevered against all odds and developed a new dance technique and a new way of thinking about making dance performances in collaboration with composer John Cage and visual artist Robert Rauschenberg. Rooted in both imaginary realms and actual life experiences, the film features excerpts from Cunningham’s works, re-imagined for cinema at interior and exterior locations. The precise choreography of the camera allows viewers to “step inside the dance”; and the archival materials (16mm/35mm footage, audio, and photographs) evoke the charged atmosphere of the time, while Merce’s own diagrams and drawings provide insight into his creative process.

You can watch the trailer and check out the bonus materials below.

