Pin 0 Shares

The comedy Boyz In The Wood, a festival favourite from last year at everything from SXSW to Tallinn, is set to bow on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service all over the world.

Set deep in the Scottish Highlands, Boyz In The Wood is an anarchic cocktail of generational politics, hip-hop loving farmers, and hallucinogenic rabbit shites.

Here’s the official synopsis.

Dean, Duncan and DJ Beatroot are teenage pals from Glasgow who embark on the character-building camping trip-based on a real-life program-known as the Duke of Edinburgh Award, where foraging, teamwork and orienteering are the order of the day. Eager to cut loose and smoke weed in the Scottish Highlands, the trio finds themselves paired with straight-laced Ian, a fellow camper determined to play by the rules. After veering off-path into remote farmland that’s worlds away from their urban comfort zone, the boys find themselves hunted down by a shadowy force hell-bent on extinguishing their futures. From writer-director Ninian Doff-making his feature debut after a slew of award-winning music videos and short films for artists including Run the Jewels, Miike Snow, Migos, and Mykki Blanco -comes an anarchic cocktail of generational politics, hip-hop loving farmers, and hallucinogenic rabbit droppings that pits the youth of tomorrow against the status quo of yesterday.

Boyz in the Wood stars Eddie Izzard, Kate Dickey, Georgie Glen, James Cosmo and a breakout young cast featuring Samuel Bottomley, Viraj Juneja, Rian Gordon, and Lewis Gribben.

We reviewed the film at one of its festival debuts and you can read it in full at the end of this link.

The film will arrive on Amazon from 7th August.