Lockdown continues and so does The Shows Must Go On, the Universal/ Andrew Lloyd Webber YouTube channel which has been premiering a musical production each and every Friday evening for the last number of weeks. This week’s offering is one of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s greatest, Cats. The musical, which was first staged in 1981, has played to millions all over the world in the 39 years since, and this weekend, web audiences will have the opportunity to see a production of the hit. The Cats YouTube stream will be of the 1999 staging which featured Elaine Page and Sir John Mills.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s CATS, one of the most famous musicals of all time, first exploded onto the West End stage in 1981. ‘Memory’, one of its many classic songs, became an instant worldwide hit. Since then CATS has smashed records and conquered the world. Boasting an all-star cast headed by Elaine Paige and Sir John Mills, breathtaking visuals and the full digital sound of an eighty piece orchestra, this show will lead you deep into the mysterious world of CATS. CATS – more mesmerising and magical than you could possibly imagine.

Cats is based upon the 1939 poetry collection ‘Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats‘ by T. S. Eliot. The story revolves around the Jellicles and the night they make the “Jellicle choice,” deciding which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life.

The musical has played in London, Broadway, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Macau, Australia, and many other countries to the delights of millions.

The musical was adapted into a 2019 movie of the same name, a film directed by Tom Hooper (The King’s Speech).

The Cats YouTube stream follows successful playings of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom of the Opera, and last week’s By Jeeves.

Cats will launch at 7.00pm this Friday 15th May for 24 hours in the UK (but 48hrs elsewhere). You can check it out on The Shows Must Go On YouTube channel.