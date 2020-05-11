Pin 6 Shares

One of the best shows we’ve seen on our small screen during this whole lockdown period is the superb second season of Ricky Gervais’ Netflix series After Life. The show has us laughing one minute and bursting into tears the next, and we love absolutely every second of it. Well, as with the first season, and After Life season 2 bloopers reel has been released by the man himself over on his YouTube channel and you can watch it below.

Set in the small fictitious town of Tambury, the comedy-drama series follows Tony (Ricky Gervais), a writer for the local newspaper whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer.

In series 2, whilst still struggling with immense grief for his wife, we see Tony try to become a better friend to those around him. Each grappling with their own problems and only to be intensified by the looming threat of the local newspaper being shut down.

Will the town’s local Am-Dram show lift everyone’s spirits?

Related: Watch the hilarious new teaser trailer for Ricky Gervais’ After Life season 2

Alongside Ricky Gervais, returning cast includes: Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey, Doctor Who), David Bradley (The Harry Potter series, Game of Thrones), Ashley Jensen (Extras), Tom Basden (Plebs, David Brent: Life On The Road), Tony Way (Edge of Tomorrow), David Earl (Cemetery Junction, Derek), Joe Wilkinson (Him and Her), Kerry Godliman (Derek), Mandeep Dhillon, Jo Hartley, Roisin Conaty and Diane Morgan (David Brent: Life On The Road), Tracy-Ann Oberman (Eastenders). Also joined by: Peter Egan (Downton Abbey), Ethan Lawrence (Bad Education) and Bill Ward (Coronation Street, Emmerdale).

News also broke late last week that a third series of the show has been ordered at Netflix – which is great news, I’m sure you’ll agree.

You can check out the After Life season 2 bloopers below.