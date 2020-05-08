Pin 0 Shares

Last August Arrow Video FrightFest celebrated twenty years of embracing the dark heart of cinema. The five day event saw over seventy genre films screen and introduced a slew of excellent movies. Several of our favourites – Rabid, Daniel Isn’t Real, Bliss, Girl on the Third Floor and Harpoon have already arrived into our homes, and today we received the brilliant news that not one, but two others, are headed our way very soon.

First up we have Volition, a nifty twisty sci-fi thriller that taps into early Fincher aesthetics, and Twelve Monkeys and Looper level time-travel paradoxes. Giant Pictures has acquired U.S. and International rights, and the film will be released on Apple TV, Prime Video and other Digital Platforms on July 10, 2020.

Volition is the feature directorial debut for Tony Dean Smith (Rakka), who co-wrote the script with his brother and producing partner Ryan W. Smith (Next Gen). The film stars Adrian Glynn McMorran (The Revenant), Magda Apanowicz (You), John Cassini (The Possession), Frank Cassini (Watchmen), Aleks Paunovic (War for the Planet of the Apes), and Bill Marchant (Godzilla). It was produced in association with Paly Productions and Smith Brothers Film Company.

“A great debut for the Smith Brothers, Volition is sure to deliver thrills and a mind-bending experience to sci-fans everywhere,” said Courtney Cox, Manager of Content Acquisitions & Marketing at Giant Pictures. “We are thrilled to be bringing it to digital platforms.”

Volition is a time-bending cerebral science-fiction thriller in which a man afflicted with clairvoyance tries to change his fate after a series of events leads to a vision of his own imminent murder. Awarded best feature at the Philip K. Dick Film Festival, among a slew of other awards and critical acclaim, Volition is a tightly-wound puzzle of a ride that is well worth your time.

Next up is the delightfully creepy Death of a Vlogger. The film screened as part of the First Blood strand and offered a new spin on the tired found-footage formula. Written and directed by Glasgow-based filmmaker Graham Hughes, Death of a Vlogger was the first film in FrightFest’s history to receive an encore screening at FrightFest Glasgow, following the World Premiere at their summer event.

The film is releasing in the UK via 101 Films and really is a supernatural horror for the internet age. Part social commentary and part terrifying ghost story, the film

follows vlogger Graham, as he uses his online platform to investigate a sinister

haunting in his flat. As his efforts go viral, Graham’s grasp on reality begins to

loosen, and paranoia and fear set in. Death of a Vlogger will be available across digital platforms from Monday 6th July 2020.

Both Death of a Vlogger and Volition were featured in our pre-festival picks and were very highly reviewed, not just by us, but across the board. If you were unlucky enough to miss them, you’ll soon be able to watch them from the comfort of your living room.

Death of a Vlogger arrived on Digital HD on 6th July, with Volition coming to Digital HD from 10th July.