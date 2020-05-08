Pin 0 Shares

Hollywood’s fascination with blackjack is probably the best thing that ever happened to the casino game. From Croupier and The Last Casino to Rain Man and 21, the best blackjack movies have played a significant role in popularizing it.

Unlike slots, baccarat, or even poker, Hollywood has often treated blackjack as a game for important people. As a result, it’s grown to become the favorite table game for the rich and the famous. Discover more of how Hollywood’s portrayal of blackjack helped elevate it into a casino mainstay.

A Classy Game for the High and Mighty

In many movies, blackjack is categorized in the same rank as high stakes poker. It’s a game for people with class, rich men and women. Of course, that’s primarily true in classic blackjack movies like Croupier and Swingers.

However, even modern films like Hollywood Rollers, 21 (the movie), and the Gambler also emphasized on high roller blackjack betting. This association of blackjack as an elegant game bought it a permanent place in many casinos.

Of course, anyone can play blackjack, even when you have little cash. But it probably wouldn’t be as famous without movies showing us how classy it seems.

An Exclusive Game Played against a Dealer

Blackjack is one of a few casino games you play exclusively against a dealer. What’s more, the dealer is actively trying to defeat you. Movies have always highlighted this trait as one of the unique aspects of the game.

For the uninitiated, the objective of blackjack is to defeat a dealer in producing a hand of 21. You take turns making movies—say doubling down, hitting or standing. After a few rounds, whoever has cards closest to 21 wins the round.

Hollywood unsurprisingly dramatizes every blackjack movie to make scenes as exciting as possible. In turn, this has always motivated people to visit casinos to have fun playing blackjack. Luckily, you don’t have to travel to Las Vegas, Monet Carlo or Macau to play blackjack these days.

If you have a smartphone or laptop at home, you're one step away from playing your favorite blackjack game. First off, find a great online casino. Then register an account and choose which blackjack variant to play: Classic 21, Vegas Strip, European Blackjack or Pontoon, to name a few.

Features the Right amount of Sophistication

Movies don’t always portray blackjack as a straightforward game. Unlike slots or roulette, actors seldom win after a few attempts. Instead, it’s shown as the kind of game you win through wit, skills, or counting cards.

This sophistication in blackjack did wonders for the game in the ’70s and ’80s. It attracted smart people, celebrities, and the rich who wanted to prove they could win. By 1985, blackjack made up of 81% of all table gamesin Las Vegas casinos.

Again, blackjack’s sophistication made it a popular target for comedy movies like Rain Man, Austin Powers, and Croupier. Its mystery again attracted professors and academics who thought they could beat the house.

You Can Cheat and Win—Sort of

Although many blackjack movies are about having fun, a few explore the technical side of it. Kevin Spacey’s 21, for example, brings to life the story of the infamous MIT students and their professor.

The group made millions of dollars in the ‘80s and 70s counting cards in Las Vegas casinos. For the uninitiated, card counting involves keeping check of the dealer’s deck so that you can anticipate the cards he or she is about to produce.

In the movie, the blackjack team portrays in great detail what it takes to count cards so that you win games consistently. Some bits are exaggeratedly immensely as you would expect from a film.

Despite that, the movie had a remarkable effect on popularizing Classic 21 in 2008. People wanted to replicate what they had watched. Unfortunately, many casinos discourage card counting, so very few people can be as successful as the MIT blackjack team.

It’s a Fair Game

Blackjack is a fair game, and Hollywood has always done an excellent job of emphasizing this trait. You might be playing against an employee of the casino. But they show you their cards after each round.

What’s more, the rules are straightforward. Form a better hand than that of the dealer, and you win. Of course, beware that a hand total of 22 or more is counted as a bust, meaning a loss.

With the help of strategies and “scientific systems,” it’s not surprising many people are tempted to play blackjack after watching an excellent blackjack movie. Some blackjack strategies promise a proven win-rate in the long run. But as films like the Last Casino showed, winning is never guaranteed.

It’s Fun and Exciting

When you think about it, most blackjack movies are all about the fun, exciting, or often tragic sides of blackjack. Austin Powers, for example, showed us his UV light that could show him the dealer’s cards.

In 21, it was all about fun and drama from the start to the end. On the flip side, The Gambler (2014) touched on the negative aspect of gambling too much. Still, the Casino, featuring the business side of casinos, especially during the mafia days.

It’s a Game for All

Nerds, celebrities, athletes, and regular working-class people can all play blackjack. But in case that wasn’t clear, watch a few blackjack films. They feature all kinds of players. Some people want to bet small amounts.

Others prefer to play blackjack in exclusive VIP tables. On the flip side, others visit Las Vegas to try and cheat the establishments. All in all, everyone is welcome to play blackjack.

Crucially, blackjack movies are educative as much as they are entertaining. In other words, these films have lessons hidden in them people can use to play blackjack smartly. For example, Rain Man made fun of how people make rookie mistakes when they start to play it. The Gambler reminds players it’s not always fun and game.