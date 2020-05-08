Pin 0 Shares

Following a release on premium VOD platforms shortly after its theatrical release, Bloodshot starring Vin Diesel will come to the home physical formats in June.

According to an official press release, the film will come to 4K UHD, Blu-ray™ and DVD on June 8 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

Based on the bestselling comic book “Valiant” by Jeff Wadlow, Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force – stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out.

Bloodshot is directed by David S. F. Wilson and also stars Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver), Sam Heughan (Outlander), Toby Kebbell (War for the Planet of the Apes) and Guy Pearce (Mary Queen of Scots, A Christmas Carol).

There’s a sneak peek at the box art above. Bonus features were not available but we’ll keep you updated.