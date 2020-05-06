Pin 0 Shares

Lionsgate has dropped the trailer for Think Like A Dog, a new family movie coming your way later in the year with Josh Duhamel and Megan Fox amongst its cast.

Here’s the official synopsis.

Josh Duhamel and Megan Fox star in this whimsical family comedy about a boy and his dog, and a science project that will change all of their lives forever. Think Like a Dog follows 12-year-old Oliver, a tech prodigy whose middle-school science fair experiment goes awry, creating a telepathic connection between him and his furry friend, Henry. The bond brings Oliver and Henry even closer as they join forces to comically overcome complications at school, and help Oliver’s parents rekindle their marriage along the way.

This one starts to roll out on digital from this June. Here’s the trailer.