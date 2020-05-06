Pin 0 Shares

Here’s some great news for fans who are looking of cinematography and the art behind the camera; DOP extraordinaire Roger Deakins has started his own podcast and there are no less than six episodes already available to download. The Roger Deakins podcast is produced with his wife James Ellis Deakins, and Matt Wyman and can be downloaded on Apple’s podcast site right now.

Deakins is the director of photography behind the likes of 1917 and Blade Runner 2049, both of which he [finally] won Academy Awards for, as well as Skyfall, The Shawshank Redemption, and A Beautiful Mind (as well as dozens of others). He has won the BAFTA award five times in the same category for his work on the two Oscar-winning movies, as well as The Man Who Wasn’t There, No Country For Old Men, and True Grit – all Coen brothers’ films.

He has also worked with the filmmaker Michael Radford four times, Martin Scorsese on Kundun, Edward Zwick on Courage Under Fire, and The Siege, as well as M. Night Shyamalan on The Village and Villeneuve on Sicario, the aforementioned Blade Runner sequel, and Prisoners. He also worked on last year’s The Goldfinch.

Related: Watch a fantastic behind the scenes look at 1917 with Roger Deakins

The Roger Deakins podcast has already covered topics such as location scouting, practical lighting, composition, and tons more over the six existing episodes. This is superb.

Here is the official description:

The Team Deakins podcast is an ongoing conversation between acclaimed cinematographer Roger Deakins and James Deakins, his collaborator, about cinematography, the film business and whatever other questions are submitted. We start with a specific question and end….who knows where! We are joined by guests periodically. Matt Wyman, an aspiring DP, is our frequent collaborator.

The Roger Deakins podcast is called Team Deakins and can be downloaded at the end of the link above. I’m a huge fan of this man and his impressive body of work over the years so will look forward to catching up with what he has to say. The six episodes each last for about 30 minutes (though one clocks in for 90) and have been churned out over the course of just over a week. I have no idea if we’re to expect more but here’s hoping.