Pin 0 Shares

Alita: Battle Angel, Desperado, and Sin City filmmaker Robert Rodriguez has confirmed that he has directed an episode of the hit Disney+ TV show The Mandalorian. The director took to his socials yesterday to confirm the previously rumoured news.

I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe. @StarWars #TheMandalorian #MayThe4th #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/pcmzOHfgaW — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) May 5, 2020

We are hearing that the new season is officially in the can and shooting hasn’t been hampered by the lockdown and subsequent shutdown of productions due to the coronavirus outbreak. It is still reportedly heading for an October release date on Walt Disney’s streaming service. It is currently deep in post-production which can continue.

The likes of Peyton Reed, Rick Famuyiwa, Dave Filoni, Carl Weathers and Jon Favreau will take the helm of the new series. Huge fan of all of these filmmakers, as well as Rodriguez, so I look forward to seeing what they’ve come up with for the sophomore series. The first run was excellent.

More as it comes our way.