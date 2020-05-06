Pin 0 Shares

The Incredible Hulk and The Transporter filmmaker Louis Letterier is in talks to direct a sequel to Bright over at Netflix. The first film, the massively budgeted sci-fi action movie starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton, was directed by David Ayer who reportedly won’t return to helm the new one.

Deadline reports the news. The first movie was released onto the streamer back in 2017. At the time it was the biggest streamed movie on Netflix and a sequel was talked about almost straight away.

Here’s the official synopsis for the first movie.

Set in an alternate present-day, this action-thriller directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad, End of Watch, writer of Training Day) follows two cops from very different backgrounds (Ward, a human played by Will Smith, and Jakoby, an orc played by Joel Edgerton) who embark on a routine patrol night that will ultimately alter the future as their world knows it. Battling both their own personal differences as well as an onslaught of enemies, they must work together to protect a thought-to-be-forgotten relic, which in the wrong hands could destroy everything.

The Netflix original film stars Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez, Ike Barinholtz, Enrique Murciano, Jay Hernandez, Andrea Navedo, Veronica Ngo, Alex Meraz, Margaret Cho, Brad William Henke, Dawn Oliveri, and Kenneth Choi.

