Pin 0 Shares

A couple of years ago, a film called Skate Kitchen exploded onto the indie movie scene. It really is a great movie and well worth seeking it out if you can. Crystal Moselle is the filmmaker behind that film and she is behind the new series Betty, a spin-off which comes to Sky Television on 9th June. It has already premiered Stateside on HBO on 1st May.

Betty follows a diverse group of young women navigating their lives through the predominantly male-oriented world of skateboarding, set against the backdrop of New York City.

Opinionated and loyal, Janay (Dede Lovelace) is strong willed and stubborn in ways that both help and hurt her. Honeybear (Moonbear) is a quiet storm. Her flagrant style is a ruse; an armor she wears to hide her emotional struggles. Kirt (Nina Moran) is a lover (to the ladies), a fighter (to the rest of the world), and a little kid in the body of a woman. She’s the funniest person alive, but even if she knew it, she wouldn’t care. Meanwhile, Indigo (Anjani Russell) is a street-savvy hustler trapped in the body of a well-to-do art school drop-out. On the edge of the group is Camille (Rachelle Vinberg), guarded, perceptive, intelligent and awkward. She wants to be down with the dudes in the skate park and has fought hard for the small space she’s carved out with them, but she needs to realize that cool points don’t actually add up to the sum of anything, especially in the eyes of the other girls. Recurring cast include Reza Nader as Farouk, Edmund Donovan as Bambi, Caleb Eberhardt as Donald, Katerina Tannenbaum as Ash, Jules Lorenzo as Yvette and Brenn Lorenzo as Celia.

We hope to have a trailer for the new six-part, 30 minutes per episode series soon. We’ll keep you posted.