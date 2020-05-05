Pin 11 Shares

One of our favourite guilty pleasures from the 1990s is the Sylvester Stallone and Wesley Snipes-starring action sci-fi Demolition Man. It has been the best part of 30 years since that movie stormed into cinemas but it looks like a sequel might be a possibility after Stallone took part in a Q+A at the weekend.

Speaking on Instagram, the legend himself was quizzed if a sequel could be on the way: “I think there is coming… we’re working on it right now with Warner Bros. and it’s looking fantastic, so that should come out… that’s going to happen.”

Here’s a little grab of the segment.

I cannot believe this, just Sly Stallone casually announcing that Demolition Man 2 is happening. Holy shit. pic.twitter.com/Dzq1qsdnDg — Tamoor Hussain (@tamoorh) May 4, 2020

Demolition Man also starred Sandra Bullock, Nigel Hawthorne, and Benjamin Bratt. The story is set in the future where crime is literally a thing of the past. However, that all goes a bit wrong when serial killer Simon Phoenix (Snipes) is woken from cryogenic sleep. Luckily Stallone’s hot-shot cop John Spartan has also been frozen so he’s woken to hunt down and stop his old nemesis.

It’s a cracking little movie that earned Warner Brothers a whopping $159 million back in the early ’90s. Its budget was a reported $57 million so not a bad return.

Here’s the original trailer.