Universal Pictures has dropped the first Inmate #1 trailer. Inmate #1: The Rise Of Danny Trejo is a superb little documentary revolving around the life of actor Danny Trejo. The movie documents the life of the legendary actor who has appeared in the likes of Heat, Desperado, From Dusk ‘Til Dawn, and over 350 other movies and television shows!

The feature also pays homage to Danny Trejo’s heritage – his Mexican roots and his Los Angeles upbringing – as he gives fans a first-hand look into the extraordinary life journey that moulded him into Hollywood’s most unlikely hero.

The film will be available for digital download on 7th July in the U.S. and a little earlier in the UK on 22nd June 2020.

Heres the synopsis:

From an early life of drugs, armed robbery and hard prison time, to the red carpets of Hollywood blockbusters and helping troubled addicts, this is the telling of one of the most radical and uplifting transformation stories ever put to film. Directed by award-winning filmmaker, Brett Harvey (Ice Guardians), INMATE #1: THE RISE OF DANNY TREJO is the shocking story of one man’s capacity to overcome his demons, only to discover redemption through the most unlikely of journeys.

With a host of celebrity interviews, never-before-seen footage and personal testimony from Danny and his closest family and friends, audiences will witness the birth of a Hollywood icon who became a symbol of hope to people around the world. After 46 years of sobriety, Trejo never forgets his roots and is genuinely happy to pay it forward every single day. Trejo has made it his personal mission and debt to society to give back to his community, through volunteer work, donating food via his iconic Los Angeles based restaurants, buying toys for local children, motivational speaking in prisons, working with animal shelters and being a source of consistent support for those in the neighbourhood he was raised in.

Check out the Inmate #1 trailer below.