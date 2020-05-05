Pin 17 Shares

We’ve just received some release information for one of my favourite movies of the year so far, True History of the Kelly Gang which premiered at last year’s TIFF [read our review here].

The film is directed by Justin Kurzel (Snowtown, Macbeth) and is based on the Booker Prize-winning novel by Peter Carey. Amongst the cast is George MacKay (1917, Pride), Nicholas Hoult (Tolkien, The Favourite), Essie Davis (The Babadook, Babyteeth), Charlie Hunnam (King Arthur, The Gentlemen), Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit, Leave No Trace) and Russell Crowe (A Beautiful Mind, Master & Commander: The Far Side Of The World).

Here’s the official synopsis:

Hero to some, outlaw to others, Ned Kelly (MacKay) throws a long shadow over Australian history. Spanning his life from his younger years to the time leading up to his death, the film follows the story of this legendary figure. Nurtured by the notorious bushranger Harry Power (Russell Crowe) and fuelled by the unfair arrest of his mother (Essie Davis), Kelly recruits a wild bunch of warriors to plot a campaign of anarchy and rebellion that will grip the entire country. Youth and tragedy collide with violent and explosive consequences but at the beating heart of this tale is the fractured and powerful bond between a mother and son.

The release is set for 22nd June on digital and then 6th July for Blu-ray, DVD, VOD etc. Check out the box art above and the trailer for the movie below.