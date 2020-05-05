Pin 0 Shares

The first teaser trailer for an upcoming series titled Brave New World starring the like of Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey), Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones) and Demi Moore (Ghost). This one isn’t due for a little while with a TBD 2020 release date teased with the press release. Watch the Brave New World trailer below.

The original is based upon Aldous Huxley’s groundbreaking 1932 novel, Brave New World that imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself.

Here’s the official synopsis:

As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay) have only ever known a rigid social order, a perfect pharmaceutical called Soma, and a culture of instant gratification and ubiquitous sex. Curious to explore life beyond the strictures of their society, the two New Worlders embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich), who escapes with them back to New London. John’s arrival in the New World soon threatens to disrupt its utopian harmony, leaving Bernard and Lenina to grapple with the repercussions. The three become entwined in a fraught relationship that awakens them to the dangers of their own conditioning.

Brave New World will premiere on the streaming service Peacock in the United States and on Sky Television in the UK, the media company owned by Peacock’s NBCUniversal.

I like the look of this. We’ll bring you more news on the original as it comes our way.

