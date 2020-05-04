Pin 0 Shares

It has been confirmed that Taika Waititi will direct a new, original Star Wars movie for theatrical distribution. The Thor: Ragnarok and Hunt For The Wilderpeople helmer will direct the film for Lucasfilm/Disney after directing the season finale of The Mandalorian on Disney+. The Taika Waititi Star Wars film news was posted on StarWars.com on 4th May, the official Star Wars day across the galaxy.

The saga’s official site also said that Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917, Last Night in Soho), who received a BAFTA Award for Outstanding British Film of the Year on the three-time Oscar-winning film, 1917, will also come on board to write the screenplay with Waititi.

News also comes in that Leslye Headland (Russian Doll, Bachelorette) is also developing a new untitled Star Wars series for Disney+. Headland will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner for the series which has no release date as yet.

The Taika Waititi Star Wars film also has no release date given at this early stage, but the filmmaker has a busy slate coming up, including the next film in the Thor series over at Marvel Studios, Thor: Love and Thunder which will reunite him with Chris Hemsworth and others. The screenplay for that movie is currently going through the draft stages.

Related: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker review

Other Star Wars projects in various stages of production and development include one revolving around Diego Luna’s character from Rogue One which will serve as a prequel to that movie, and another following the adventures of Obi-Wan Kenobi between Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope. Ewan McGregor is expected to reprise his role as the legendary Jedi in that series.

We will bring you more news on the Taika Waititi Star Wars film and those various other projects as it all comes in.