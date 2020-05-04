Pin 0 Shares

Saw spin-off Spiral and various other releases from Lionsgate have been delayed until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Cinemas around the world continue to be closed which means that there isn’t anywhere for these to open currently, hence the rejig of the distributor’s schedule.

Spiral was set for a release this May, but now the horror movie will see a release on 21st May 2021.

Lionsgate has also moved ‘John Wick 4’ from a release next year to a spring/summer 2022 release as we expected in a post we made last week.

Be seeing you… on the big screen. pic.twitter.com/ZXkKlgGYii — Lionsgate (@Lionsgate) May 1, 2020

Spiral’s synopsis is as follows:

A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in SPIRAL, the terrifying new chapter from the book of SAW. Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner William Schenk (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.

The other Lionsgate movies to move are also listed in that tweet; Antebellum, The Hitman’s Bodyguard 2 and The Asset, are amongst them