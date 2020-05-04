Pin 0 Shares

He’s known for the many movies in the Fast and Furious series, and also as Xander Cage in the xXx movies, but here’s some news about another of Vin Diesel’s other franchises, the Riddick series. Just before the weekend hit, Diesel took to his Instagram page, which has a huge following, to give us a quick message to camera as well as a tidbit on the status of the next movie in the series. The ‘Riddick 4 movie’, which follows Pitch Black and the sequel, The Chronicles Of Riddick, is in active development and it seems that a script is due imminently.

Along with the Insta video, Diesel also commented ‘Happy Furyan Friday… The latest Chronicles of Riddick script comes in next week. GRRR!’ This was posted last Friday, so it looks like he’ll get a new screenplay for a new Riddick adventure in his hands within days!

Pitch Black was released back in 2000 and its sequel, The Chronicles of Riddick, landed just four years later in 2004. The film revolved around Diesel’s Richard Bruno Riddick, a criminal who arrives on a new planet only to encounter an invading empire called the Necromongers who plan to recruit or wipe out the human population. Riddick, the third movie in the series, was released much later in 2013.

We’ve been waiting for a long time for a new movie in the series but this news is good. The film has a title of ‘Furya’ and its IMDB page lists it as revolving around Riddick finally finding his home planet where he has no idea what’s in store for him. David Twohy, who helmed the first three movies, is returning to direct. He is also listed as the screenwriter on the new one.

Here’s Diesel’s message for his fans.