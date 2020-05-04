Pin 2 Shares

Variety is reporting that Nicolas Cage is attached to play the role of Joe Exotic in a scripted series which will run for eight episodes produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. The trade says that the series, which is set to be Cage’s first ever, will be based on the article “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild,” by Leif Reigstad.

Dan Lagana (American Vandal) is the writer, showrunner and executive producer on the planned show.

Tiger King, which chronicled the story of Joe Exotic, amongst others, was released on Netflix earlier this month to huge acclaim and audience reaction. It is one of Netflix’s best and most popular docu-series of the year with millions viewing the seven-episode initial run on the streaming service. It reportedly had close to 35 million streams in its first ten days online.

Another scripted series based on the events surrounding Joe Exotic is also in the works with Kate McKinnon attached to star as rival park owner Carole Baskin.

If you’re unfamiliar with the story, check out the trailer for Netflix’s hit Tiger King below.