Here’s a video to quite literally kick-start your week, the Boss Bitch Fight Challenge from actor and stunt woman Zoe Bell who has assembled some of her friends and big screen legends to make an awesome fight video. Featuring the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Drew Barrymore, Margot Robbie, Lucy Lawless, Thandie Newton, Halle Berry, Rosario Dawson, Florence Pugh, Cameron Diaz, Juliette Lewis, Zoe Saldana, Daryl Hannah, Rosie Perez and more, the cool little vid features each person virtually kicking the other. Loved this.

“Kicking lockdown boredom with some of the coolest!,” Bell captioned the video which was uploaded on Friday.

The five-minute video has already had nearly 200,000 views on YouTube at the time of writing. It is awesome.

Check it out below.