To celebrate the home release of Cobra Kai, the spin-off series from the hit ’80s movie The Karate Kid, we have two copies of seasons one and two to give away on DVD.

Starring the original Karate Kid Ralph Macchio, who resumes his role as Daniel LaRusso, and William Zabka (TV’s How I Met Your Mother) as Johnny Lawrence the series continues thirty years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. Johnny Lawrence’s life has taken a rocky turn as he tries to forget a past that constantly haunts him. He seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo. But the LaRusso-Lawrence rivalry of yesteryear is reignited when their lives become intertwined with the next generation of “karate kids.”

To be in with a chance of winning, all that you have to do is answer the question below.

Who starred as The Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso in the original movies and in Cobra Kai?

The competition will close on 15th May. The first two names chosen at random will win a copy of seasons one and two of Cobra Kai on DVD. Winners will be notified by email shortly after the competition closes. There is no cash alternative and the editor’s decision is final. Good luck!

Cobra Kai Season 1 & 2 is out on DVD now