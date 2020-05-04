Pin 0 Shares

To celebrate the upcoming release of the hit TV series The Boys on DVD and Blu-ray, we have a competition to win one of two copies of season one on Blu-ray.

Karl Urban (Star Trek), Jack Quaid (The Hunger Games), Antony Starr (American Gothic), and Erin Moriarty (Jessica Jones) join forces to lay down the law in the highly-anticipated crime comedy, THE BOYS SEASON 1, available on Blu-RayTM and DVD on May 11 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

The Boys is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about “The Seven,” and their formidable Vought backing.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is answer the question below.

Which Star Trek actor is amongst the cast of The Boys?

a Rafflecopter giveaway



The competition will close on 15th May. The first two names chosen at random will win a copy of season one of The Boys on Blu-ray. Winners will be notified by email shortly after the competition closes. There is no cash alternative and the editor’s decision is final. Good luck!

The Boys Season 1 is out on Blu-ray and DVD on 11th May